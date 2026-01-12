Animal control rescues tethered dog after owners are deported

CHARLOTTE — Animal Control officers in Charlotte received a call on Tuesday about a pit bull that had been abandoned in a backyard because her owners had been deported.

When they arrived, the officer said they found Rosita, a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix, wearing a harness and tethered to a tree. The tether became tangled in a tree, causing cuts on Rosita’s chest and armpits.

When the Animal Control Officer realized no one was home, officials said they contacted the caller, who met the officer at the home.

The caller said they had been taking care of Rosita for three weeks because her owner and family had been deported and didn’t know when they would be able to return home.

The caller said they could no longer take care of Rosita and couldn’t find any family members to take care of her.

The officer checked on Rosita and saw she was alert, active, and healthy, but had cuts from the harness she was wearing. They scanned Rosita for a microchip, but no chip was located. An enforcement supervisor gave the officer permission to bring Rosita in for a medical assessment and treatment, shelter officials said.

By searching the shelter database, Animal Care and Control found the contact information for Rosita’s owner. The Animal Control Officer used a translator to speak with the owner over the phone and gain consent to surrender Rosita to the shelter.

That same day, Rosita was treated for her wounds, weighed, and given vaccines for Bordetella and rabies. She received a full exam, and just a few days later, shelter officials said Rosita went into a foster home.

Shelter officials said the 45-pound pit bull mix is the “cutest little bowling ball low rider with stubby legs.” Rosita is good on a leash but enjoys zigging and zagging to sniff. The shelter also said she is treat-motivated, very friendly, and makes cute snorts.

