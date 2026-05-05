‘Make a difference’: Food drive makes donating simple with help from postal service

CHARLOTTE — One of the nation’s largest one-day food drives is returning to Charlotte Saturday, and local food banks are making it easy to donate thanks to a partnership with the U.S. Postal Service.

Second Harvest Food Bank and Nourish Up are kicking off the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend. Since 1993, they’ve collected millions of pounds of food. This year, organizers say they want to continue making a difference across Mecklenburg County.

All you have to do is set your donation near your mailbox on May 9, and a postal worker will pick it up.

“This is a way to make a difference in a simple way,” Kay Carter, the CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina, said.

Mail carriers, like Tim Rorie, will collect nonperishables for families in need. He believes everyone should have access to nutritious foods.

“Giving back to the community is most important and essential for everyone here, especially when it comes down to people who may be struggling and can’t make the ends meet,” he told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

Organizers say now is a critical time to stock shelves with items, like cereals, tuna, pasta, canned vegetables and fruits.

“We’re having challenges right now with a lot of need,” Carter said. “When kids are not in school, they lose access to free and reduced lunch and breakfast. So our phones will be ringing off the hook come June, July and August, and we want to make sure that our rafters are full of nutritious, healthy foods, so that we don’t have to turn anyone away.”

Learn more about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive here.

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