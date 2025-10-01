Mallard Creek Presbyterian to retire annual church BBQ after 93 years

CHARLOTTE — Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church has announced the retirement of its annual barbecue event after 93 years.

The event, known for its pork barbecue and Brunswick Stew, has been a significant fundraiser for the church, supporting local and world missions as well as the church’s building fund since 1929.

According to a release from the church, generational leadership of the festival has stepped aside forcing them to retire the “granddaddy of barbecues.”

The Mallard Creek Barbecue began during the Great Depression when the church needed funds to complete its Sunday school rooms. The deacons hosted the barbecue to raise money, and it became a beloved tradition.

Over the years, the event has drawn thousands of visitors who enjoyed the food and fellowship while contributing to the church’s mission work. It also gave voters a chance to meet the local candidates on the ballot.

PHOTOS: A look back at the Mallard Creek BBQ through the years

0 of 47 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1977 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1977 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1977 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1977 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1982 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1987 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1987 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1987 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1997 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1992 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1992 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1992 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1999 Mallard Creek BBQ in 1999 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2003 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2008 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2008 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2008 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2013 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2013 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2013 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2013 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2017 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2017 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2017 Mallard Creek BBQ in 2017

Organizers expressed gratitude to all who have supported the barbecue, including the BBQ Committee members and the community.

Last year’s event will be the last for the church.

