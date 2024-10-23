Mallard Creek BBQ returns for 93rd year with dine-in seating

CHARLOTTE — An annual tradition is returning for its 93rd year as election season draws to a close. On Thursday, Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church is hosting its yearly barbecue.

On Wednesday, Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church was preparing thousands of pounds of barbecue, coleslaw, and Brunswick stew. They’re getting ready for the Mallard Creek Barbecue, a staple that always helps the church and also signifies the political season nearing an end.

The church has stored 9,000 pounds of pork in plastic. There are 2.5 tons of coleslaw kept cold in cans, and enough of the church’s famous Brunswick stew to feed an army.

“They’ve been coming here for 30 years, 40 years, and they love coming and getting our Brunswick stew. It is good,” said Perry Deaton, a church elder.

Deaton said the reason they sell $15 plates is to help raise funds for the church. But the reason that many come to the annual event is for the chance to hear from and speak with local and state politicians vying for office.

“We’ll have a few of those up here,” Deaton said. “They’ll be here passing up information and talking to people.”

Past politicians who visited ranged from congressional hopefuls to county commission candidates and everything in between. They’re all hoping to make their last-ditch pitch to voters.

But the most exciting thing for the church is that they get to call the 93rd edition of the barbecue a “full force” event. Both dine-in seating and drive-thru service will be available this year after COVID-19 forced the event to be shut down for two years. It was a drive-thru-only event after that.

This year, 400 seats are available.

“We’re looking for a great day tomorrow, the weather is going to be beautiful and we’re getting set up for everybody to come out and have a great day,” Deaton said.

The line opens up at 10 a.m. Thursday and no matter how late it is, the church says there will be plenty of food.

