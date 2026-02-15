Man accused of trying to kidnap girl, assaulting another at Lincolnton Walmart

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 25-year-old Maiden man faces kidnapping and assault charges after police said he targeted two girls inside the Lincolnton Walmart on Friday night. Tristan Blain Coleman was arrested following the incident at the retail store on North Generals Boulevard.

Tristan Blain Coleman

Lincolnton police officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 8 p.m. for a report of harassment. Upon arrival, investigators learned that Coleman had approached a girl and grabbed her while attempting to force her to leave the store with him, Lincolnton Police said.

Investigators reported that Coleman allegedly had a cell phone and may have used it to take a photo inside the first child’s clothing.

During the encounter, Coleman also allegedly assaulted a second juvenile female before fleeing the scene.

The incident was reported to police a short time after it occurred, police said.

Following the investigation, authorities filed multiple criminal charges against Coleman. He faces one count of attempted kidnapping, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of assault on a female.

Coleman was arrested a short time after the incident and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

He is currently being held at the facility on a secure hold.

Coleman is scheduled to appear before a judge Monday to have a bond set.

