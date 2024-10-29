Man accused of breaking into neighbor’s apartment, trying to kidnap woman

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested after being accused of breaking into his neighbor’s apartment and trying to kidnap her.

Channel 9 spoke with the victim’s husband, who said she is still just trying to process what happened.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Jonathan Alexander was arrested Monday morning for breaking into Roser Yanes’ apartment on Saratoga Drive in northwest Charlotte.

The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday, when Yanes’ wife was home alone.

“She called me when the guy got in, and she told me that guy just took her phone and threw it away. She actually was crying, and she was trying to, like, run away from him,” said Yanes. “He wanted her to get into the room. I don’t know what he wanted to do in the room. He was pointed with the weapon at her stomach and the head.”

Yanes said he had interactions with Alexander as neighbors and did not see this coming.

“I see him trying to be nice, and actually, I just talk to him, and I say, ‘Hey, man, how you doing, all that?’ I never imagined that thing would happen,” Yanes elaborated.

Yanes went on to say he installed a ring camera after the incident.

However, even with that safety measure, he said they are no longer comfortable calling their apartment home.

“I don’t want to live over here around anymore,” Yanes said.

According to court documents, Alexander has been charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

VIDEO: No bond for kidnapping suspect who allegedly tried to bribe her way out of jail

No bond for kidnapping suspect who allegedly tried to bribe her way out of jail













©2024 Cox Media Group