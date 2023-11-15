Man accused of ‘brutal’ assault that killed wife in Statesville, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after being accused of “brutally assaulting” his wife to death in Statesville early Monday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. that day, deputies were called to the emergency room of Iredell Memorial Hospital.

At the hospital, deputies learned 68-year-old Rebecca Tyson had been assaulted and was brought to the hospital by her husband, Clarence Tyson.

Despite numerous lifesaving efforts, Rebecca Tyson died a short while after.

Deputies said Clarence Tyson told them a domestic altercation had taken place at their home on West Iredell Circle prior to his wife’s death.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies believe that Clarence Tyson had brutally assaulted Rebecca Tyson at their home. When he found her non-responsive, he took her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, an autopsy determined Rebecca Tyson’s cause of death was strangulation. The autopsy also revealed she had other severe injuries from assault, which included several broken bones and severe bruising.

After determining the cause of death, deputies charged Clarence Tyson with first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.

