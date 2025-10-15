Man accused of child sexual assault dies in Union County jail, SBI investigating

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Union County Detention Center.

According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Leach was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, following an apparent suicide attempt.

Officers and on-site medical staff immediately initiated lifesaving measures, and Union County EMS personnel were able to restore a pulse before transporting Leach to a local hospital. Despite these efforts, Leach succumbed to his injuries later that morning.

Leach had been arrested the previous day in Charlotte on charges related to the sexual assault of a child. During his arrest, he attempted to evade capture by jumping from a balcony, resulting in an arm injury that required hospitalization.

After being released from the hospital, Leach was processed into the Union County jail on Oct. 8. Due to his injury, he was housed alone at the time of the incident.

The arrest warrant says Leach was previously employed at a NCDHHS facility. He was charged with five counts of felony sexual act by a government institution employee.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office will release additional information as the investigation continues.

The investigation into Leach’s death is ongoing, with the SBI leading the efforts to ensure a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

