SLED investigating York County in-custody death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an in-custody death at the York County Jail.

In a release, the sheriff’s office says a 45-year-old man had a medical emergency Wednesday evening.

Staff at the jail immediately began life-saving measures, but weren’t able to save him.

The inmate’s name has not been released, but the jail says he’d been in custody since August for failure to appear on drug charges.

The exact cause of the medical emergency remains unknown at this time.

VIDEO: Officials investigating in-custody death at Mecklenburg County jail

Officials investigating in-custody death at Mecklenburg County jail

©2025 Cox Media Group