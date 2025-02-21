Man accused in deadly hit-and-run on Highway 70 to face judge

HICKORY, N.C. — A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Catawba County is expected to face a judge Friday.

Police said 40-year-old Quinton Javar Davis was hit and killed Wednesday on Highway 70 near the Interstate 40 overpass in southeast Hickory.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that officers with the Hickory Police Department identified the vehicle involved and later spotted it along Highway 321 in Caldwell County where they arrested 58-year-old Russell Cornell Bell.

Bell was charged with felony hit-and-run causing death, according to HPD. He was being held on a $50,000 secured bond as of Thursday.

A viewer shared the video below with Channel 9, showing the scene along Highway 70 earlier this week.

We spoke with family members of the victim on Thursday.

“If you ask people throughout the community, they’ll tell you that he was loved by people from all different walks of life,” Quinton Davis’ cousin, Deshawn Derr, said. “And as far as the person who took his life – may God have mercy on your soul.”

This is the second recent deadly hit-and-run along Highway 70 in Catawba County.

Over the weekend, Steven Ricker died when a car hit him while he was biking.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not made an arrest in that case.

