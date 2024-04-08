CORNELIUS, N.C. — An undercover operation led to the arrest of a man accused of committing a “lewd act” on a trail in Cornelius.

Police say numerous tips from the community pushed officers to go undercover to find the right suspect.

On Saturday, they say officers found the suspect accused of the incident near McDowell Creek Greenway, arresting 27-year-old Austin Scott Moyer.

Man arrested for indecent exposure on Cornelius greenway

Moyer’s been charged with 1 count of indecent exposure. Police expect more charges to come his way.

He’s held under a $10,000 bond.

(WATCH: Wadesboro coach charged for human trafficking, indecent liberties with children)

Wadesboro coach charged for human trafficking, indecent liberties with children

©2024 Cox Media Group