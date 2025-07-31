Man accused of illegally dumping 240 pounds of trash on road

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has charged Dustin Troy Glazebrook, of Granite Falls with misdemeanor littering after investigating reports of illegal dumping 240 pounds of trash along Dogwood Vista.

On July 22, authorities linked a white Dodge Dakota, registered to Glazebrook, to the illegal dumping after observing the vehicle carrying trash to Dogwood Vista and returning with an empty truck bed, the sheriff said.

Approximately 240 pounds of litter, matching the observed contents, was found at the site.

The cost to legally dispose of the trash at a landfill was calculated at $10.27. This incident is part of an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in the Dogwood Vista area, which has prompted numerous complaints from local residents.

A criminal summons was served to Glazebrook on Monday and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

The case highlights the persistent problem of illegal dumping in the area, which continues to affect the community and environment.

