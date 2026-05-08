Family mourns loss of 83-year-old woman, seeks justice in hit-and-run case

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Cresteen Miller Carter, an 83-year-old woman, was killed last Tuesday in a hit-and-run incident near U.S. 521 and Pine Ridge Drive in Kershaw.

The alleged driver, 21-year-old Elyjah Sowell, has been charged with leaving the scene involving death and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Sowell is currently confined to his home from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with an ankle monitor as part of his bond conditions.

Family and friends gathered today for Carter’s memorial, remembering her life and expressing their hope for justice.

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Highway troopers said Carter was walking near U.S. 521 and Pine Ridge Drive when a car hit her and left the scene. They eventually tracked down the car involved, and Sowell turned himself in.

Betty Miller, Carter’s daughter, shared her heartbreak about the sudden loss. “And it hurts me so much that I didn’t get to say, you know, my final goodbyes to her,” Miller said.

Sowell faces charges of leaving the scene involving death and is out on bond.

Lyric Mungo, Carter’s granddaughter, spoke about the family’s desire for accountability.

“We’re hoping to get justice. Because he’s out and free and my grandmother is no longer here anymore,” Mungo said.

Miller also reflected on the potential impact of immediate assistance at the scene.

“It definitely could be a different outcome because if she had gotten help sooner, her chances of survival could have been maybe half or maybe not,” Miller stated, emphasizing the importance of stopping after an accident.

Carter was known for taking long walks through her community and for her loving nature. Her family described her as a matriarch who was quick to celebrate and love others.

“She never met a stranger. She loved her family. She was a very family-oriented person, and she just had love for everyone. If anything she can do for you, she will do,” Miller said.

Carter is survived by 12 children and nearly 40 great-grandchildren.

Officials confirm Sowell’s release on a $100,000 bond, accompanied by an ankle monitor, with home confinement hours set from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

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