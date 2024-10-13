Man accused of Jacksonville homicide arrested in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of shooting and killing a corrections officer in Florida was taken into custody Sunday morning in Gaston County.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force along with the Gastonia Police Department responded to North Highland Street Sunday morning to apprehend an alleged violent fugitive wanted out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Marshals say this all stemmed from an incident Saturday when JSO Corrections officer Brad McNew tried to help a woman the suspect was assaulting.

Officials say during the confrontation the suspect pointed a gun at McNew and shot him.

Officer McNew was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs office sent out an alert for a vehicle the suspect may be driving after the incident.

The alleged suspect Demaurea Grant, 29, was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder, possessing a gun by a convicted felon, and other related charges.

Grant is currently awaiting extradition back to Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office along with the U.S. Marshals task force held a press conference following the arrest.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts is in Gaston County today attempting to speak with neighbors and will have a full update on our 10 and 11 broadcasts.

