Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops in court for bond hearing

GASTONIA, N.C. — The man from Gaston County charged with murder for allegedly poisoning his wife with eye drops is due in court on Monday, and he could end up getting a bond to be released from jail.

Before August, Joshua Hunsucker had already been out on bond and waiting for his murder trial, but he was taken back into custody on more charges. He’s now accused of poisoning his daughter in almost the same way.

Hunsucker was accused of using eye drops to kill his wife, Stacy, in 2018.

The District Attorney’s Office says the new charges are ground for revoking his original bond on the murder charge and keeping him in jail. The motion to revoke claims that last year, Hunsucker poisoned his daughter with the same substance used in eye drops.

Prosecutors claim Hunsucker harassed his wife’s family, following them and making crude gestures toward them, and sending a package trying to get her parents to drop their case against him.

According to the motion, Hunsucker is also accused of abusing and neglecting his children.

Hunsucker is hoping to be granted bond during his hearing on Monday. The DA’s office plans on fighting that.

We’ll update this article after Hunsucker’s appearance in court Monday afternoon.

