Prosecutors: Man accused of poisoning wife with eye drops tried to do same to daughter

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops was just indicted by a grand jury on new charges of intimidating a witness and obstruction of justice, according to prosecutors.

They filed a motion asking for Joshua Hunsucker’s bond on the murder charge to be revoked.

Channel 9 confirmed that Joshua Hunsucker, of Mount Holly, was re-arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday and is back in jail.

Joshua Hunsucker is accused of killing his wife, Stacy Hunsucker, in 2018 by poisoning her with lethal doses of eyedrops in her drinks.

Joshua Hunsucker refused to get an autopsy and had her cremated right after her death, according to court documents.

Investigators discovered a vial of Stacy Hunsucker’s blood at an organ donation center, which revealed that there was 30 to 40 times the normal level of tetrahydrozoline in her blood.

Tetrahydrozoline is a chemical that can cause cardiac arrest if ingested.

Joshua Hunsucker was arrested in December 2019 and charged with first-degree murder, insurance fraud, and obtaining property by false pretense.

A trial date still has not been set yet.

Prosecutors said the following happened between December 2023 and February 2024:

Joshua Hunsucker sent a package to Stacy Hunsukcer’s parent’s home demanding they drop charges against him.

Joshua Hunsucker drove by their residence multiple times and followed her father to a business and church where he waited in the parking lot.

The suspect falsely accused Stacy Hunsucker’s father of assaulting and kidnapping him, knowing that to be untrue.

It was all an effort, prosecutors say, to deflect blame for Stacy Hunsucker’s death.

Sources said that Josuha Hunsucker will make his first court appearance on the new charges later this week.

In their request to revoke Joshua Hunsucker’s bond, prosecutors bring up some terrifying accusations.

They say he tried to poison the 11-year-old daughter he shared with Stacy Hunsucker.

