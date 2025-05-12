Man accused of shooting, killing nursing student out of jail on bond

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of shooting and killing a nursing student on her way to class was released from jail on Friday.

Court documents show that after six years, Adonis Smith bonded out of jail on Friday night. Judge Matt Osman gave him a $10,000 secured bond just hours before he left the jail.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing Kandal Crank as she was on her drive to class. Earlier in 2025, Smith took the stand and admitted to shooting and killing her, but that he did it in self-defense.

He said he was returning fire at a group of men shooting at him and Crank was caught in the crossfire.

The judge ruled a mistrial after only three jurors thought Smith to be guilty.

The State plans to retry him.

WATCH: Judge declares mistrial in Kendal Crank murder trial

Judge declares mistrial in Kendal Crank murder trial

©2025 Cox Media Group