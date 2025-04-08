Kendal Crank murder suspect asks for unsecured bond

CHARLOTTE — Attorneys for the man suspected of killing Kendal Crank are asking for his bond to be unsecured.

Channel 9 extensively covered Adonis Smith’s murder trial last month, which ended in a hung jury.

In a court filing Tuesday, Smith’s attorney argues he is 23 years old and has been incarcerated since he was 17.

He cites the jury’s 9-3 split for not guilty in his trial last month and has no prior orders for arrest.

The state has not said what its next steps for Smith will be following the mistrial.

The bond reduction hearing has been set for May 8.

