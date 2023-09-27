Man acquitted for deadly 2019 shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been found not guilty in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred four years ago in Caldwell County on Tuesday.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said a jury deliberated for more than one day before returning the non-guilty verdict against Richard Lee Crump.

Crump was arrested in June of 2019 following the shooting death of 55-year-old Larry Gragg along Anthony Creek Road in the Globe Community.

Family members said a security camera captured a portion of the incident.

That video was then played during the trial, according to Faherty.

VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect arrested after Caldwell County man found shot to death

Deputies: Suspect arrested after Caldwell County man found shot to death Deputies: Suspect arrested after Caldwell County man found shot to death

©2023 Cox Media Group