Man airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Matthews parking lot

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in what investigators say stemmed from a domestic dispute.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., the Matthews Police Department was notified by the Union County Sheriff’s Office that an injured man had been located and was believed to have been struck by a vehicle in Matthews.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was airlifted for emergency medical treatment. Authorities say he is now listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the victim was struck in the parking lot on E. Independence Blvd. The vehicle was driven by 28-year-old Anna Luree Lippincott.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division determined the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and Lippincott.

Following a review of the investigation, the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office determined there was probable cause to charge Lippincott with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

An arrest warrant was issued. Lippincott was later taken into custody by the Stallings Police Department and transported to the Union County Jail.

