Man from Albemarle charged after road rage shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 44-year-old man from North Carolina is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say.

According to ABC affiliate WPDE in Myrtle Beach, the shooting happened Saturday night on N. Ocean Boulevard. Police told WPDE that 31-year-old Cedric Reddick was shot and killed.

Myrtle Beach police told WPDE that the suspect in the shooting is Anthony Maurice Garner, who is from Albemarle.

Garner is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said that Garner was “in a verbal altercation with an associate of the victim” after a “road rage incident,” according to WPDE. That’s when Garner allegedly fired a gun and hit Reddick.

No other details were released about the shooting.

WPDE reported that Garner is being held without bond in South Carolina.

