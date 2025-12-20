Man arrested, 15-year-old killed following east Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old died Friday after being the victim of a hit-and-run in November.

Police responded to the scene of the crash around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the 3500 block of Driftwood Drive. There, they found a damaged 2011 Dodge Caliber and a damaged electric bicycle.

Officers also located the injured victim, Amber Caralexa Paris, who was driving the electric bike.

Paris was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the 2011 Dodge Caliber fled on foot.

Officers with the DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search investigated with the help of detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

Investigations revealed that the Dodge was traveling north on Driftwood Drive, when both the car and the electric boke entered the four-way intersection at Winterfield Place.

The front of the Dodge struck the bike, ejecting Paris, police said. She died from the injuries on Friday.

Police identified 40-year-old Julio Cesar Xocop-Vicente as the driver of the Dodge. He was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, and no operators license.

The District Attorney’s Office is working with police to bring more charges against Xocop-Vicente, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact detectives at 704-432-2169 ext. 2.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

