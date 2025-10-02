Man arrested, accused of setting fire to buildings in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been accused of intentionally setting fire to buildings in Alexander County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 600 block of Ruritan Park Road in Stony Point.

An initial investigation led deputies to believe the fire had been intentionally set.

Eventually, 64-year-old David Lynn Earp was arrested in connection with this incident.

He was later charged with two counts of felony burning of an unoccupied commercial building, one count of damage to real property, two counts of second-degree trespassing, one count of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

According to police, Earp is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is expected to occur on Oct. 6.

