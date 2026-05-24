NASCAR fans fill Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600

With the clouds looming overhead, thousands of NASCAR fans are ready for the rumble of the engines at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

If the weather holds, it’s going to be a doubleheader day. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 was rescheduled from Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday, and then the NASCAR Cup Series’ longest race takes place hours later.

Parking lots are already open, and Speed Street opens at 10 a.m. with numerous fan experiences and shops. From 12 - 1 p.m. at Speed Street, you can catch driver appearances and a special performance by Tim Dugger.

Later on, you can see Brad Paisley at the pre-race stage. That concert is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Whether you’re tailgating or taking part in the festivities at the Speedway, there’s plenty to keep you entertained until the green flag at 6 p.m.

The morning mist and drizzle today will give way to some more dry time early this afternoon. However, more showers and a storm are likely to return again this evening! Going to be a close call for the Coca-Cola 600. pic.twitter.com/VJtUNsRgTp — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) May 24, 2026

Keep an eye on the Channel 9 Radar, though. We’ve already seen several delays for the NASCAR Truck series race, and we’re keeping an eye out to see if the Coca-Cola 600 gets pushed back.

The race weekend has also been touched by the recent, unexpected death of NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch. Many fans and drivers have shown their support for Busch, 41, after his death due to pneumonia and sepsis.

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Richard Childress Racing retired Busch’s No. 8 car, with one exception: if his 11-year-old son, Brexton, wants to take the number.

“No one can carry it forward to the level that he did,” RCR said in a statement released this weekend. “The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

RCR announced that Austin Hill is scheduled to replace Busch for the Coca-Cola 600, and he’ll drive the No. 33 car for the Cup Series.

You can see a full schedule of events at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend by clicking this link.

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