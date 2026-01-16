18-year-old arrested after car rams into BargainMax store at Eastridge Mall

GASTONIA, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an assault at BargainMax in Eastridge Mall.

Jack Boone faces charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after he rammed his car through the store’s front doors.

The incident began when Boone attempted to remove a gold-plated “Sears” sign from the entrance of BargainMax.

After the initial altercation with employees and customers, he returned to the store, made threats, and drove his car into the front doors.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The damages caused by Boone’s actions have led store employees to announce that BargainMax will be closed today and likely tomorrow.

The mall security is assisting in the investigation and further details regarding the incident may be released by local law enforcement in the coming days.

BargainMax’s operations are expected to resume after necessary repairs are made.

VIDEO: ‘Unsettling’: Video shows moment car slams into Uptown building

‘Unsettling’: Video shows moment car slams into Uptown building

©2026 Cox Media Group