Man arrested after infant shot in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man is behind bars days after an infant was shot on Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Earl Lee White, 35, on Thursday.

Two days earlier, police found a 1-year-old shot in the leg at the 700 block of Cricketwood Lane.

White faces a felony charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He’s held under a $70,000 unsecured bond. As of the time this article was published, he was still in the Mecklenburg County detention center.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what the relationship is between the baby and White. Based on court records obtained by Channel 9, White does not live on Cricketwood Lane.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

