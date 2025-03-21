Local

Man arrested in connection with woman’s death inside south Charlotte townhome

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Whitney Hurd Police said they found Whitney Hurd, 32, stabbed to death on July 14, 2024, inside her SouthPark townhome along Weburgh Street.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found inside a south Charlotte townhome last year.

On July 14, 2024, the body of 32-year-old Whitney Elizabeth Hurd was found inside the home after being reported missing by her family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Records show police have person of interest in woman’s stabbing death in SouthPark

Police said she had been stabbed to death.

According to court documents, Brandon Braxton was arrested on Thursday in connection with this case.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Brandon Braxton

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read