Man arrested in connection with woman’s death inside south Charlotte townhome

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found inside a south Charlotte townhome last year.

On July 14, 2024, the body of 32-year-old Whitney Elizabeth Hurd was found inside the home after being reported missing by her family.

Police said she had been stabbed to death.

According to court documents, Brandon Braxton was arrested on Thursday in connection with this case.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Brandon Braxton

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group