Man arrested for East Coast prostitution ring that included Carolinas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A man allegedly behind an East Coast prostitution ring is in custody after a daylong standoff in Virginia.

Brian Lamont Turner, 42, is accused of posting hundreds of sex advertisements for adult women in various cities, including cities in both North and South Carolina.

He was taken into custody in Charlottesville on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia said Turner recruited women who had drug addictions. He then allegedly withheld drugs from them if they did not complete their commercial sex dates.

Turner allegedly took the women to and from hotels and frequently stayed in the parking lots or in another hotel room while the women saw their customers.

Investigators said the ring included cities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Channel 9 is working to learn what cities in the Carolinas were part of the ring.

