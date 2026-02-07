Man arrested following fatal shooting at northwest Charlotte bank

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced they arrested a 22-year-old man following a homicide at a northwest Charlotte bank.

A woman was killed in a shooting near a Bank of America off Callabridge Court in northwest Charlotte on Friday, around 10:30 a.m.

Police have since announced the arrest of 22-year-old Sam’on Andrew Smith. Officials said he was arrested the same day that the shooting occurred.

Officials said police responded after receiving multiple 911 calls about the shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman shot dead on the sidewalk near the ATM.

One witness told Channel 9 that just after the shots rang out, she saw a suspicious person get in a yellow Dodge Charger and drive off.

That detail, which is critical to detectives who quickly acted on it, helped officers track a car that is believed to fit that description to a house off Quail Street near the Charlotte airport.

SWAT officers were there for hours, calling on a loudspeaker for a man to come out. Channel 9 has learned that the scene could be connected to the homicide less than five miles away.

CMPD: Homicide investigation after shooting at northwest Charlotte bank

