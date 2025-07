WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department wants people to be aware of their surroundings after a man tried to follow two girls into the restroom.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at H.C. Nesbit Park.

Witnesses told police that the man wasn’t able to get inside.

Because of this, the man could not be charged for actually going in. However, he does have a prior peeping charge.

