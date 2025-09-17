Man buys scratch-off from local convenience store, wins $100,000

RALEIGH — William Wheeler, of Newton, won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he purchased at Fast Phil’s on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, state Education Lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

Wheeler plans to share his winnings with his family, letting his wife decide how to use the money. After taxes, he received $71,764.

“I’ll just give the money to my wife and let her figure out what to do with it,” Wheeler laughed.

Wheeler bought his lucky $8 Million Money Maker ticket from Fast Phil’s on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

“I am very, very lucky,” he said.

Wheeler said his wife will likely share some of their winnings with their three daughters.

The $8 Million Money Maker game debuted in December with five $8 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Three $8 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

