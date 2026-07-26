Hickory man charged after fatal shooting

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A male victim died from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Hickory, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old man on homicide charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.

Kenneth Lee Potter

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at approximately 10:41 p.m. at 7870 River Rock Road.

Kenneth Lee Potter, 40, of Hickory, was taken into custody without incident in connection with the shooting, the sheriff said.

Deputies arrived at the scene after a caller reported a fight and believed someone had been shot. Upon locating the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, the sheriff said..

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct an investigation into the fatal shooting.

Warrants were issued for Potter for unspecified homicide following the conclusion of the initial investigation.

Potter is currently being held without bond. His court date is on Monday.

The identity of the deceased male victim has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

The specific circumstances or cause of the fight that led to the shooting are currently unspecified.

Assisting the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Burke County EMS and Icard Fire and Rescue.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

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