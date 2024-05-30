Man caught peeping into woman’s Monroe home, police say

The Monroe Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man for peeping and officers think he could be connected to other similar incidents in the neighborhood.

A woman was in her home in the 400 block of South Crawford Street at about 7:30 a.m. when Kendall Ra’shad Carpenter was allegedly caught exposing himself through the window in the back of the home, Monroe police said.

Kendall Ra’shad Carpenter

She called 911 and he ran off.

Officers found Carpenter and identified the Monroe man as the peeper.

Carpenter was arrested and charged with trespassing, secretly peeping, and indecent exposure. Carpenter is still in custody at the Union County Sheriff’s Office under a $5,000 bond.

