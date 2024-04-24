Man charged after being accused of sexual assault in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with sexual assault incidents that occurred over several years.

Yulian Cardona-Ibarra, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile between February 2021 and February 2023.

An official report regarding the incident was formally filed on April 17, according to police.

During an interview at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, the juvenile disclosed multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Ibarra was then charged with eight counts of statutory rape of a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to police.

On April 23, Ibarra was officially arrested and issued a $200,000 secure bond.

