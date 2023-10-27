California deemed suspect ‘low risk’ before alleged sexual assault of Union County teen

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is learning more about the convicted sex offender accused of driving across state lines with a teen from Union County.

The victim was found in Missouri after being missing for more than a week, and she’s now back home with her family.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Porter. He’s currently in custody in Missouri for multiple felony counts.

“She’s been brainwashed; the grooming has really taken a toll on her mind,” said the victim’s family.

Porter is listed in the national sex offender registry, and he’s listed as “in violation.” The registry shows a previous conviction for the crime of “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.”

Back in January of 2018, the Ceres Police Department in California put out a warning on Facebook as they were searching for Porter, saying he was allegedly inappropriately touching several female juveniles.

Porter was convicted, and California’s “state authorized risk assessment tools for sex offenders” gave him a numerical risk score of one, which put him at an “average risk” to re-offend at the time. A separate scale predicted that five years later, he would have a “less than 4% risk of re-offending.”

It is now five years later, and Porter faces numerous charges of sex crimes with a minor. Police say he had been communicating with the Union County teen for two months.

We reached out to the Ceres Police Department to learn more about the charges and his conviction. We’re still waiting for a response to our public records request.

Meanwhile, the teen and her family are beginning the process of healing.

If you’re in need of assistance for sexual assault, there is help available 24/7 in English and in Spanish. Call 1-800-656-HOPE.

