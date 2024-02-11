Impairment suspected in crash that killed 1, injured 2, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two are recovering in the hospital after an early morning east Charlotte crash on Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers say the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road.

At the scene, responding crews found two vehicles: a Chevrolet Uplander lying on its passenger side and a Honda Accord with damage to the front. One passenger in the Chevrolet was unconscious and not responding.

MEDIC pronounced the unresponsive passenger, 39-year-old Abigail Ramirez Romero, dead at the scene. Two other passengers from the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, Edward Harmony Jenkins, 31, stayed at the scene of the crash along with three passengers from the Honda; neither were injured.

Investigators say the Honda drove south on North Sharon Amity Road, and the Chevrolet was heading west on Central Avenue. The Chevrolet drove through the intersection with a solid red light and hit the Honda.

Police say after the crash, the Chevrolet continued on Central Avenue and rolled onto the passenger side.

CMPD says the Honda passengers were wearing their seatbelts during the crash, but the people in the Chevrolet were not. They also believe the driver of the Chevrolet may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoc-tv.com for updates.

