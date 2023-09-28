Man charged in fatal DUI wreck that left 1 dead, 1 hurt, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in a fatal crash that killed one and hurt another in York County, according to our partners at The Rock Hill Herald.

Troopers arrested 46-year-old Michael Lee Williams Jr. after the crash last Friday on S.C. 901 just south of Rock Hill.

The Herald reports Williams is facing charges of felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Troopers told The Herald a passenger in the Jeep Williams who was driving died and another passenger was injured in the early morning crash.

The Herald reports that Williams is in the York County Detention Center without bail.

(WATCH BELOW: Bond denied for suspect in DUI crash that killed man, 13-year-old in York County)

Bond denied for suspect in DUI crash that killed man, 13-year-old in York County

