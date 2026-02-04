Man charged in fatal light rail stabbing was on early release list during COVID

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered the man charged with killing Iryna Zarutska on the light rail in August 2025 was put on a list to get early release from prison during COVID-19.

In 2021, North Carolina leaders reached a settlement with the ACLU to release 3,500 inmates from state prisons to mitigate the spread of COVID.

Now, we’ve learned DeCarlos Brown was one of the inmates on the list to get released.

VIDEO: DeCarlos Brown appears in federal court for fatal light rail stabbing

