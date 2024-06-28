Man charged months after deadly shooting in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Statesville two months ago, according to the Statesville Police Department.

During the early morning hours of April 21, police responded to a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim at a home on Stewart Court.

At the scene, police found 52-year-old Richard Wayne Pledger inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pledger was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

An investigation led to 30-year-old Devin Emanuel Rankin being identified as a suspect in this case.

Police said Rankin was then charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

On June 27, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Iredell County Sheriff’s Department, and the Statesville Police Department successfully apprehended Rankin at a home on North Lackey Street.

He is being held in the Iredell County jail without bond.

