Man accused of deadly stabbing during argument in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police arrested and charged a suspect with voluntary manslaughter after a man was found stabbed to death in Salisbury on Thursday.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a call at 726 Wiley Avenue just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found Altereck Rashad Shields Jr. deceased in the roadway. Police said he had wounds to his chest and neck.

The police department launched an investigation into the homicide, and determined Shields had been arguing with Jerome Lee Staples when it escalated into a physical fight and stabbing at a family member’s house.

Staples was arrested and charged shortly after the initial investigation.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident to contact the authorities.

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