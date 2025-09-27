Man charged in Uptown shooting; friend claims self-defense

CHARLOTTE — Jarius Jackson has been charged with shooting and killing Jahday Humphrey in Uptown Charlotte last Thursday.

The incident occurred at Brevard Court, across from Romare Bearden Park, and was captured on video showing two men before one of them pulls the trigger.

Abby Rangel, a hair stylist and friend of Jackson, described him as a non-violent person and suggested the shooting might have been in self-defense.

“It makes it look bad, and it was bad, but it doesn’t show the context,” said Rangel.

Rangel has known Jackson for four years as a customer and considers him more like family.

“I don’t see flex out here just shooting at anybody, that’s not in his character,” said Rangel.

On the day of the shooting, Jackson was reportedly on his way to see Rangel for a hair appointment.

Members of Humphrey’s family stated that he suffered from mental illness, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and court documents indicate he initiated the altercation.

An affidavit describes Humphrey starting a verbal altercation and punching Jackson multiple times before the shooting occurred.

Rangel expressed concern about security issues in the area, suggesting both Jackson and Humphrey were shortchanged by the situation.

Jackson is currently held in jail without bond, and his next court date is set for Oct. 10.

