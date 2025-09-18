Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Uptown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to a shooting in Uptown outside Latta Arcade Thursday afternoon.

#BREAKING: CMPD is investigating a homicide. It happened in the alley of Brevard Ct. just outside Latta Arcade.

A man who was working in that construction equipment says he heard at least 5 shots and everyone ran. He says he saw someone being arrested. Police briefing soon pic.twitter.com/3dHxFvnuT1 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) September 18, 2025

Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. Crime scene tape cordoned off Brevard Court, the alley where there are shops, restaurants and bars.

Police also had parts of Uptown roads blocked off.

CMPD blocks off area in Uptown amid shooting investigation

A witness said he heard about five gunshots.

The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health CMC, MEDIC said, but police later said the investigation turned into a homicide.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.