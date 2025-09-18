Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Uptown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to a shooting in Uptown outside Latta Arcade Thursday afternoon.
#BREAKING: CMPD is investigating a homicide. It happened in the alley of Brevard Ct. just outside Latta Arcade.— Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) September 18, 2025
A man who was working in that construction equipment says he heard at least 5 shots and everyone ran. He says he saw someone being arrested. Police briefing soon pic.twitter.com/3dHxFvnuT1
Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. Crime scene tape cordoned off Brevard Court, the alley where there are shops, restaurants and bars.
Police also had parts of Uptown roads blocked off.
A witness said he heard about five gunshots.
The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health CMC, MEDIC said, but police later said the investigation turned into a homicide.
No additional details have been made available.
