Man accused of kidnapping baby in Uptown, police say

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man was charged with kidnapping after police said he grabbed a woman’s 9-month-old baby late Wednesday night and started running through Uptown.

Strangers who witnessed it intervened and stopped the man before he could get very far.

The baby was dropped and was taken to a hospital. The baby is expected to be OK, police said.

The alleged kidnapping happened at about 12:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street near MLK Boulevard.

Edgar Segura-Jimenez is in jail with no bond after being charged with first-degree kidnapping.

