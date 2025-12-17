Man charged with animal cruelty in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Justin Elazer King has been charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

King was found to have repeatedly tethered a pit bull-type dog to a fixed point, providing inadequate housing that failed to protect the animal from the elements and freezing temperatures.

The dog was consistently tethered to the fixed point, causing unnecessary pain and suffering. King was booked into Chester County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

