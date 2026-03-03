Local

Man charged with felony trafficking after Marion cocaine bust

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
McDowell County Sheriff's Office
McDowell County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MARION, N.C. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a search of his Marion home led to the seizure of hundreds of grams of cocaine.

Trevon Tate is now facing multiple felony charges, officials said in a release.

Trevon Tate

The McDowell County Drug Enforcement Unit executed the warrant around 11:00 p.m. along Park Avenue in Marion.

Inside the home, officers recovered 203.5 grams of cocaine and $2,186 in U.S. currency. They also found two firearms, including a .38-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber long rifle.

ALSO READ >> Dozens arrested in Ashe County’s most significant drug trafficking investigation

The charges include felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sale and deliver cocaine and felony possession of cocaine. Tate also faces a felony charge for maintaining, selling and distributing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tate is being held in the McDowell County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Vape shops busted in Union County following student overdoses on THC

Vape shops busted in Union County following student overdoses on THC

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read