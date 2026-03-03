Man charged with felony trafficking after Marion cocaine bust

MARION, N.C. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a search of his Marion home led to the seizure of hundreds of grams of cocaine.

Trevon Tate is now facing multiple felony charges, officials said in a release.

Trevon Tate

The McDowell County Drug Enforcement Unit executed the warrant around 11:00 p.m. along Park Avenue in Marion.

Inside the home, officers recovered 203.5 grams of cocaine and $2,186 in U.S. currency. They also found two firearms, including a .38-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber long rifle.

The charges include felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sale and deliver cocaine and felony possession of cocaine. Tate also faces a felony charge for maintaining, selling and distributing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tate is being held in the McDowell County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

