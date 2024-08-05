Man charged with murder after death investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a death investigation that started in May in Lancaster.

Back on May 15, Investigators in Lancaster found 44-year-old Jaime Leonives Paz Nejera dead at a home on Westgate Circle.

On Monday, the Lancaster Police Department announced that Jimmy Kenneth Knight was charged with murder He was already in custody in Lancaster County on unrelated charges, police said.

Jimmy Kenneth Knight

Few details about Nejera’s death were given, and authorities didn’t say how Nejera died.

We’re working on getting more information. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Police in Catawba County reopen 13-year-old girl’s 1992 murder case)

Police in Catawba County reopen 13-year-old girl’s 1992 murder case

©2024 Cox Media Group