Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Iredell County home, deputies say

A man remains in jail after he was accused of shooting and killing his wife on Friday morning at their home in Harmony, officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A man who identified himself as Bobby Lee Collins, 70, called Iredell County Emergency Communications at about 8:10 a.m. to tell them about the crime.

The caller said he locked the door to the house when he left and had the keys in his pocket and was in his vehicle at the intersection of Powell Bridge Road and Harmony Highway.

Bobby Lee Collins

Deputies located Collins and took him into custody.

Deputies went into the home on Powell Bridge Road and found Iona Collins dead.

Collins was taken to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with first-degree murder.

Magistrate M. Nethken issued no bond for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

