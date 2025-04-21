IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received word of a suspicious package being shipped from California to Harmony and found about 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamines.

Investigators were told on April 14 that the package contained a large amount of crystal methamphetamine. Upon confirming the contents of the package, investigators said they began surveillance of the narcotics’ destination.

The package arrived at the Ivydale Road home on April 16 and investigators saw Lander Herbert Bustle III retrieve, open, and examine the package’s contents.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant, entered the home, and found Bustle, Darran Deshawn Lyons, and one woman.

Investigators found Lyons to be in possession of about 24 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They also discovered Lyons is on federal probation from a previous narcotics conviction.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 after following suspicious package

A small amount of marijuana and a handgun were also found at the scene, investigators said.

The suspicious package was recovered and found to contain approximately 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated value of $137,300.

Lyons and Bustle were arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, according to the ICSO.

WATCH: Morganton man accused of stealing from firefighters, church

Morganton man accused of stealing from firefighters, church

©2025 Cox Media Group