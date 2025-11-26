Man charged with murder in fatal Concord hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Concord.

Highway Patrol says Daniel Clarke, 30, has been charged in connection with the fatal crash and chase that occurred late Monday night along George Liles Parkway and Interstate 85.

Clarke is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a high-speed chase ended in the death of an innocent driver.

Police say the chase began around 11 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop Clarke, who was driving at 111 mph, but he fled the traffic stop, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended tragically when Clarke ran a red light and collided with a Cadillac, causing it to catch fire. The driver of the Cadillac, 40-year-old Calvin Costner, was killed in the crash.

Costner’s family expressed their grief, stating, “he was a father, a brother, and an uncle. He will be truly, truly missed.”

Clarke is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail. He’s expected in court Wednesday.

