Man charged with sex assault on a minor at mall, records show

HICKORY, N.C. — Shadow Vincent Walsh, 30, of Granite Falls faces several charges in connection to a reported sexual assault on a minor at a mall, our partners at The Hickory Daily Record reported. The arrest warrant indicates the offenses date back to Nov. 26, 2024.

Shadow Vincent Walsh (HICKORY DAILY RECORD)

Police charged Walsh with six counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

The assault happened on March 4 in the parking lot of Valley Hills Mall. Walsh was arrested on March 11 at his home, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was issued a $225,000 secured bond and is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office has Walsh listed as a registered sex offender.

He was convicted of two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2019.

