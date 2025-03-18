Man charged with sex assault on a minor at mall, records show

HICKORY, N.C. — Shadow Vincent Walsh, 30, of Granite Falls faces several charges in connection to a reported sexual assault on a minor at a mall, our partners at The Hickory Daily Record reported. The arrest warrant indicates the offenses date back to Nov. 26, 2024.
Police charged Walsh with six counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child.
The assault happened on March 4 in the parking lot of Valley Hills Mall. Walsh was arrested on March 11 at his home, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.
He was issued a $225,000 secured bond and is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility.
The sheriff’s office has Walsh listed as a registered sex offender.
He was convicted of two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2019.
